Schaefers celebrating 60 years of marriage

TROY — William (Bill) A. and Janice (Jan) A. Schaefer will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

Bill and Jan were married on Sept. 9, 1961 in Marysville.

Their children include Jill Simons of Thomasville, N.C.; Jim and Pam Schaefer of Troy; and Dave and Lisa Schaefer of Liberty Township. Bill and Jan also have four grandchildren.

Bill is a retired Nationwide Insurance agent, and Jan is a retired homemaker.

They will be celebrating their anniversary with family during a private event on Sept. 4.