Guess What’s New in Reading?

Last month, we wrote about women’s mysteries. This month, gentlemen, we’re going to have a round-up of some of this year’s mysteries and thrillers just for you. Get ready men because you will have the hair on the back of your neck stand up. The books I’m going to show you are psychological/suspense combined with the threat of danger and violence. Are you ready for this? Let’s see!

Jeff Carson: Carson is the Amazon Bestselling author of the David Wolf series set in the high country of Colorado. His books are chock-full of action, mystery, thrills and suspense. His book “Gut Decision” finds David Wolf back in Colorado after six tours as an Army Ranger. While he is training for the County Sheriff’s Department, he sees trouble during a routine call. Wolf must decide between trusting his instincts of death-defying military action or is he just seeing things. Carson has completed all the Wolf series and writes in a fashion that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Trust me, you will be captivated.

Charles Todd and Caroline: This is a mother and son writing team living in the United States. They are best known for a series of novels set in post World War I England. The book deals with the cases of Inspector Ian Rutledge, who is attempting to pick up the pieces of his Scotland Yard career. In the book, “A Fatal Lie,” Rutledge finds his most puzzling case. He must delve deep into a dead man’s life and his past to find a killer determined to keep dark buried secrets. Charles and Caroline said, “We are in the business of killing people — that is in the stories we tell. As for who did it and how well we leave it to you to find out. After all what good is a murder if there isn’t a mystery as to why behind it.”

James Chandler: Chandler spent his formative years in the United States and after a mediocre baseball career he decided to go in the Army for 20 years with great pride. His first book, “Misjudged,” is a legal thriller with a character named Sam Johnstone. Sam takes a new job as an attorney in a small Wyoming town where he is thrust into a mysterious murder case. After a local woman is brutally murdered Sam realizes that things are not so quiet in this rural town. Jason Kaspar, USA Today Bestselling author, said, “James Chandler’s experience as a lawyer and Army veteran shines on every page of his brilliant legal thrillers.”

Mike McCrary: McCrary is a screenwriter, a waiter, securities trader, dishwasher, bartender, investment analyst and an unpaid Hollywood intern. Currently, he writes stories of questionable people who make questionable decisions. In his book, “Relentless,” Davis Briggs had the time of his life. Then it turned into a nightmare. While on business a slick, charming stranger asks are you ready to have the time of your life? Davis wakes up the next morning with no memory of what happened the night before. Unfortunately, he finds he is trapped in a race against time. McCrary’s taut, fast-paced “Relentless” is a gripping thrill ride that explores darkness in the cracks of society even if it means the unthinkable.

Brian Deer: Deer is a British investigative reporter known for inquiries into the drug industry, as well as medicine and social issues. His new medical thriller, “Blind Trial,” is about a young lawyer, Ben Louviere, who meets a doctor turned whistleblower at a scientific conference — his mission is to shut her up. The company they work for has a breakthrough to announce a new vaccine to protect millions of lives. But there’s trouble at the trials where a web of suspense is woven in sex, lies and murder. Deer makes for a great medical thriller that will hold your attention from the first page to the last.

There you have it gentlemen, hard mysteries, thrillers and suspense right up your alley. Thrillers were originally written for and about men. The earliest thriller was, “The Riddle of the Sands,” by Erskine Childer in 1903 and followed by Ken Follett’s thriller, “The Eye of the Needle.” Enjoy a deep, dark, unpredictable novel, everyone!