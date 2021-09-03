Area briefs

Paint like Bob Ross

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, to offer three painting classes this fall. The classes will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Bob Ross. This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost of each class is $53 for residents and $55 for nonresidents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The classes are located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org. The following classes are available:

• Mountain Peak. Sat., Oct. 16, 10 am – 2 pm

• Snowy Road, Sat., Nov. 20, 10 am – 2 pm

• Cabin in the Snow, Dec. 18, 10 am – 2 pm

Each participant will complete an entire 16”x20” painting. All students will paint the same painting. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and beverage. There will be a short break during the class. According to Graybill, “Depending on time, we may add or subtract elements from a painting.”

Piqua Commission meeting set

PIQUA — Piqua City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the City Commission Chamber at the Piqua Municipal Government Complex Building, 201 W. Water Street, Piqua.

Newton meeting set

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Road closing

TROY — Drury Lane from South Plum Street to South Market Street will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The closure is due to a water main break street repair.

Powell welcomes local business leaders to statehouse

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced she will be hosting local business leaders for a lunch at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, .

“I fight for small businesses and value your feedback on how we can cut unnecessary government red tape and regulations,” said Powell. “I want hear from you about how we can encourage more jobs and economic growth in our community.”

The lunch will take place in the State Room, which is across from the governor’s ceremonial office in the Statehouse.

This is the third luncheon Powell has hosted at the statehouse for community leaders. Space is limited and lunch will be provided. To reserve a spot, please email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.

Fall cemetery clean-up information

TROY — Troy City Cemetery staff will perform fall clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. All non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries. Families and loved ones are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations that have been left on gravesites. Decorations can be placed again after Nov. 1.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. Copies of the rules are available from the Cemetery Office, or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/cemetery.

Please call the Cemetery Department at 937-335-2710 with any questions.

Fall Memorial Service set for Oct. 3

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a Fall Memorial Service on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, located at 9750 W. State Rt. 185, Covington.

Community members, friends, and family members are encouraged to enjoy this beautiful fall memorial service in memory of their loved ones. The service will honor each person being remembered by gently placing a flower in the river during the reading of names.

Packaged refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the service. River rock painting kits will be provided for children. As a token of appreciation for attending the service, a remembrance gift will be given to adults at the end of each ceremony.

Participants will need to follow social distancing guidelines. Health and safety protocols will be determined at the time of the event.

While this is a free event and open to the entire community, registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 30. To register for the Fall Memorial Service, please visit: www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Fall21.

The Fall Memorial Service is offered through the not-for-profit organization’s Pathways of Hope℠ Grief Counseling Center. Through Pathways of Hope, professional grief services are available to the friends and family of all Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County patients, as well as anyone in the community. Grief support and services are available free of charge, thanks to generous community support.

For questions or for more information, please contact Pathways of Hope at 937.335.5191.

Miami County YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 15 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches and run for eight weeks.

The Piqua Branch Leagues include:

• 5-6 Year Old (Through Kindergarten) Boys/Girls Basketball – Friday Evenings

• 7-10 Year Old Boys/Girls Indoor Soccer – Saturday Afternoons

• Second-Fifth Grade Floor Hockey – Saturday Afternoons (Begins Oct. 30)

Robinson Branch Leagues

• First and Second Grade Boys/Girls Basketball – Friday Evenings

• Third and Fourth Grade Boys/Girls Basketball – Saturday Mornings

• 3-4 and 5-6 Year Old Soccer – Saturday Mornings/Afternoons

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 30. Cost is $37 for Y Members and $70 for Nonmembers. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.