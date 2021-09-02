Wednesday Sports Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls tennis team defeated West Carrollton 5-0 Wednesday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-0, 6-0; Esha Patel won 6-0, 6-0 and Josie Romick won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Madeilin Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-0, 6-0 and Casey Rogers and Mio Yasuda won 6-0, 6-0.

Troy was scheduled to host Springboro Thursday.

GOLF

BOYS

Piqua 185,

Milton-Union 191

TIPP CITY — The Piqua boys golf team defeated Milton-Union 185-191 at Homestead Golf Course Wednesday.

Piqua scores were Richard Price 43, Evan Hensler 45, Sabastian Karabinis 46 and Hunter Steinke 51.

Milton-Union’s Nathan Thompson was medalist with 42.

Other Bulldogs scores were Colin Fogle 44, Grady Vechazone 50 and Tyler Lefew 55.

Piqua will travel to Turtle Creek Golf Course to play Greenville Tuesday, while Milton-Union was scheduled to play Covington at Echo Hills Golf Course Thursday.

GIRLS

Bethel 218,

Piqua 226

PIQUA — The Bethel girls golf team defeated Piqua 218-226 on the front nine at Echo Hills Wednesday.

Kerrigan Calhoun of Bethel was medalist with a 45.

Other Bees scores were Kaylee Brookhart 55, Aly Byrd 58, Paige Kearns 60 and Abby Stratton 64.

Piqua scores were Kenzi Anderson 49, Ivy Lee 56, Marin Funderburg 58, Carsyn Meckstroth 63, Braylin Shaner 63 and Madi Brake 67.

Bethel plays at National Trail Tuesday, while Piqua host Covington on Tuesday.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tipp wins,

Piqua loses

In MVL girls soccer action Wednesday, Tippecanoe defeated Xenia 3-0 and Piqua lost to Sidney 5-0.