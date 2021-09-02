Thursday Soccer Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against Tecumseh Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Tecumseh’s Cruz Munoz had scored a goal just two minutes into the game, but the Arrows were shut out the rest of the way.

Troy got the tying goal late in the first half when Christopher King’s pass split the Tecumseh defense and Mitch Davis finished with the shot to tie the game.

Troy appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the final 10 minutes of the game, kicking the ball into an empty net.

But, the goal was waived off.

Tippecanoe 4,

Chaminade 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a big win against Chaminade-Julienne Thursday night in non-conference action.

John Miller had two goals, while Jackson Kleather had one goal and two assists.

Landon Haas had a goal and Evan Stonerock had an assist.

Michael Jergens had six saves in goal.

Piqua 3,

Lehman 2

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team defeated Lehman Catholic in a physical game Thursday night at Wertz Stadium.

Nathan Buecker had two goals on penalty kicks and Drew Hohlbein scored a goal.

Dezmond Warner had an assist and Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal.

For Lehman, Josh George and Marti Portabella had goals and Nick Minneci and Gus Schmiesing had assists.

Schmiesing and Brandon Jones had defensive saves and Ryan Armstrong had six saves in goal.

Bethel 5,

Milton-Union 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team defeated Milton-Union 5-2 in TRC action.

“Great game tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Every game in the TRC is going to be a tough battle and you better bring your A game. Milton is well coached and brought in a great game plan and it worked well early. We gave up an early goal but then everything really started to click for us. The last part of the first half we attacked really well and had the ball in dangerous spots and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

“The second half started out as a battle but midway through we scored and then Milton scored with about 13:00 to get them back within a goal. But we answered their goal about 1:30 later and tacked on another for the final. I loved the way our players fought tonight. I am proud of them.”

For Bethel, Casey Keesee and Jace Houk each had two goals and one assist.

Jaiden Hogge had a goal and Kyle Brueckman dished out three assists.

For Milton-Union, Landon Bechtel scored both goals and Mason Grudich had an assist.

Bethel is 3-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the TRC, while Milton-Union is 4-1-1 overall and 1-1-0 in the TRC.

Miami East 1,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Miami East boys soccer team edged Troy Christian 1-0 Thursday night in TRC action.

Colin McEldowney scored a goal off an assist from Trent Maxson.

GIRLS

Troy 13,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON – The Troy girls soccer team cruised to victory Wednesday night.

Maddie Brewer had two goals and one assist, Eva Raskay scored two goals and Kendra Kovacs had one goal and three asssists.

Haley Horgan and Ella Kirkpatrick each had one goal and two assists, while Skylar Davis and Leah Harnish each had one goal and one assist.

Chloe Fecher, Aubrey Murphy, Claire Tibbitts and Payton Vitangeli each had one goal.

Astryd Littlejohn and Jovie Studebaker each had one save in goal.

Bethel 4,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON —The Bethel girls soccer team blanked Milton-Union in TRC action Thursday night.