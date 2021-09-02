Local businesses participating in Library Card Sign-up Month

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when Troy-Miami County Public Library joins libraries nationwide to remind residents that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Area businesses recognize the importance of a library card and have committed to giving residents a discount for showing their card in September.

• Revival Haus will give people a 15% discount (cannot be combined with any other discount)

• Pachamama Market will give people a 10% discount (except for rugs during their annual rug event the first week of September; cannot be combined with any other discount)

• Midtown Coffee + Creamery will give people a 10% discount (gift card purchases excluded)

Additionally, Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream will have Library Day all day Sept. 25. Any child who shows a library card will receive a free soft serve cone that day. Staff will be available that evening to sign children up for library cards at Ducky’s.

The Billie Gold Bubble Tea food truck will be at the library from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 24.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Troy-Miami County Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including the following programs, which begin in September.

This fall the Troy library will be hosting Baby & Me, Toddler, Preschool, and Family storytimes; Paws to Read; The Sunshine Crew craft group; Make-It Mondays; I Survived Book Club; Lego Club and Evening storytimes, all for children. Teens can participate in Teen Crafternoons and paint parties. Adults will craft options, book club, and internet classes.

The Oakes-Beitman Library in Pleasant Hill will offer fall storytimes, lego club, Monday stem kits, and craft kits. Teens will have screen printing, sewing, and craft options. Adults will have book club, screen printing, and craft options.

Fall program registration begins Sept. 1. Watch the library’s website (www.tmcpl.org) and social media for more information.