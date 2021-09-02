Extra deputies to patrol for Labor Day weekend

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies throughout the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend working overtime at various time frames to strictly enforce all Ohio traffic statutes. The extra enforcement has already commenced with special emphasis being placed on removing drunk and drugged drivers from area roadways. The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through Sept. 6.

The Sheriff’s Office will be joining with thousands of other law enforcement agencies across the nation this Labor Day holiday to take part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on impaired drivers.

The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving crackdown is a prevention program organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that focuses on combining high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness through advertising and publicity.

The extra deputies are being funded by a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The grant pays for the overtime the deputies accrue during the enforcement campaign and some fuel costs.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober. The Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable labor day weekend.