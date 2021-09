Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) chats with Miami County Commissioners Wade Westfall and Greg Simmons at Thursday’s annual Miami County Agriculture Banquet at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The meeting combines the business of Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, NRCS, FSA, OSU Extension and Miami County Farm Bureau. Congressman Davidson spent a large part of his day in Miami County visiting local business along with the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.