Tuesday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team defeated Fairborn 25-16, 25-8, 25-9 Tuesday in MVL action.

Troy is now 5-0 on the season.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated West Carrollton 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 in MVL action Tuesday to improve to 5-0.

“Good match in which all players got to make contributions,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Ball control was good and serving was solid. Still some things to work on, but a very relaxed and controlled match from start to end.”

Ashley Aselage had five kills and four aces, while Alexa Mader had seven kills and one block.

Charlene Ballard had four kills and Hannah Wildermuth had four kills, five digs and 15 assists.

Grace Kinsman had nine digs, two assists and two aces and Cami Gingerich had three digs and two aces.

Mara Sessions served three aces and Scotti Hoskins had two aces.

Covingto 3,

Troy Christian 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team opened TRC play with a 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 win over Troy Christian Tuesday night.

“We learned a lot tonight,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Taylor Kirker had one ace, one block, 32 assists and five digs for Covington.

Nigella Reck had three aces, nine kills, one assist, two blocks and 15 digs, while Carlie Besecker had one ace, 16 kills, eight blocks and six digs.

Emmaline Kiser had two aces, two kills, two blocks and five digs and Kearsten Wiggins had four kills and nine digs.

Lauren York had five kills, one assist and 18 digs; Reaghan Lamp had five digs, Jenna Belmaggio had one ace and two digs and Kierra Hinnegan had one dig.

Miami East 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Miami East volleyball team got in the win column Tuesday night.

The Vikings defeated Northridge 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 in TRC action.

Lehman 3,

Milton-Union 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team defeated Milton-Union in its TRC opener.

The Cavaliers won 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10.

Riverside 3,

Bethel 1

DEGRAFF — The Bethel volleyball team lost to Riverside 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13 in TRC action Tuesday night.

Newton 3,

Bradford 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team opened WOAC play with a win over Bradford Tuesday night.

The Indians won 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

SOCCER

BOYS

Tippecanoe 9,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a 9-0 road win over Xenia Tuesday.

Evan Stonerock had three goals and two assists, while Charlie Spencer had one goal and one assist.

Keegan Fowler, Drew Harshbarger, Keaton Jackson, John Miller and Ever Quinunez each scored one goal.

Jordan Suebert had two assists and Landon Haas, Mason Harding and Caleb Ransom each had one.

Sidney 5,

Piqua 3

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team lost to Sidney 5-3 Tuesday night at Wertz Stadium.

Nathan Buecker had two goals and Dezzmond Warner added one.

Kamden Davidson and Costas Elliott each had one assist and Josh Heath had 19 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 3,

Brookville 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team defeated Brookville 3-0 Tuesday night.

Kyle Baldasare and Landon Bechtel each had one goal and one assist.

Mason Grudich scored a goal and Shane Ullery had an assist.

Nate Barker had 11 saves in goal.

Miami East 3,

Catholic Central 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team defeated Catholic Central 3-0 Tuesday night.

Luke Haymaker had one goal and two assists and Trenton Maxson had one goal and one assist.

Ethan Gudorf had one goal.

Newton 3,

TC North 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team defeated Tri-County North 3-1.

Josh Fisher had one goal and one assist.

Caleb Caldwell and Ely Cook each scored one goal.

Robert Ingle and Lane Kesling each had one assist.

Nickolas Reish had six saves in goal.

GIRLS

Milton-Union 2,

Brookville 0

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union girls soccer team defeated Brookville 2-0.

Ava Berberich and Aulbrey Hergenrather each had one goal for Milton-Union.

Keara McKenna had one assist and Maddie Winemiller had the shutout in goal.

Newton 7,

TC North 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a WOAC win Tuesday night.

Emma Szakal had two goals and three assists, while Maya Diceanu had two goals and one assist.

Reese Hess had one goal and one assist.

Aliyah Critz and Kristen Lucente each scored one goal, while Kylie Velkoff had one assist.

Kyleigh Armentrout had four saves in goal.

TENNIS

Sidney 3,

Piqua 0

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a rain shortened match with Sidney.

In singles, Lauren Hicks lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Natava Yagub and Sierra Leonard lost 6-1, 6-0 and Allison Hicks and Abby Smay lost 6-0, 6-0.

In singles, both Izzy King and Diya Patel trailed 6-0, 4-0 when the matches were stopped by rain.

Milton-Union 4,

Preble Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — The rain held off long enough for Milton-Union girls tennis to get a road win.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0 and Ellie Coate won 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton won 6-1, 6-1.

In another doubles match, Maggie and Amelia Black led 6-3, 4-2 when the match was stopped by rain.