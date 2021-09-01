Slusher named OCCAC Player of the Week

The Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Brianna Slusher (Troy High School) an OCCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for August 23–29, 2021.

Slusher tallied 10 or more kills in all three contests to date, totaling 36 in 11 sets played (3.27/set).

She got it done defensively as well, posting 3.55 digs and .82 blocks per set. Slusher came up with 23 digs in a four-set league win over Clark State College.

The Lady Chargers are currently 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the OCCAC.