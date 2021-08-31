Zach Williams to perform at Hobart Arena

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Building off the success of his recent tours, Christian rock artist Zach Williams recently announced he will be taking to the road this December for his first-ever headlining Christmas tour, during which he will be performing at Hobart Arena in Troy on Dec. 2.

Special guest, newcomer Anne Wilson will join Zach Williams for what is sure to become an annual tradition. The tour kicks off on Dec. 2 in Troy, with stops in Texas, Iowa, Arkansas, and more before wrapping up with a two-night engagement on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 in Springfield, Mo.

“I’m excited to be hitting the road this December with one of my favorite artists Anne Wilson and speaker Blake NeeSmith for the ‘I Don’t Want Christmas To End’ Tour,” Zach Williams said. “We’ll be playing my new Christmas album in its entirety, along with some fan favorites from my recent albums. I’m really looking forward to closing 2021 celebrating the birth of Christ while worshiping together on my first ever Christmas Tour.”

“We’re honored to have great partners like KLOVE Radio, Altrua Health-Share and Food For The Hungry supporting this tour allowing us to leave a lasting impact in the communities we serve both locally and abroad while we celebrate the birth of our Savior,” said Awakening Events Director of Marketing Curtis Pinkerton.

Tickets for this tour are on sale now. Tickets and more info can be obtained by visiting www.awakeningevents.com or www.zachwilliamsmusic.com. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting Hobart Arena’s website at www.hobartarena.com.