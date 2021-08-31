S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night for Troy-Piqua football

It will be the 137th meeting of the Troy and Piqua football teams.

And it is safe to say it will be different than any other when the two teams get together at Troy Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

It will be the first ever meeting delayed a day by Covid-19 issues — and probably the first when both teams had the week off heading into the game.

Both, the Troy at Xenia game and Piqua at West Carrollton game were postponed last week due to Covid-19 issues.

But, even that couldn’t stop one of the longest running rivalries in the state of Ohio.

The two teams have played at least once in every season since 1911 and Troy currently holds a 66-64-6 lead in the series.

Both teams had very different opening games.

Troy, 0-1, faced a very strong Chaminade-Julienne team on the road and gave the Eagles all they wanted before losing xx-xx.

Senior quarterback Josh Mayfield (6-1, 190) got the Trojans off to a fast start with a 43-yard TD run on the second play of the game.

He completed 10 of 16 passes for 137 yards and rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries.

Junior running back Nick Kawecki (5-10, 195) had 62 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Senior receiver Willie Ritchie 5-9, 165) had three catches for 90 yards, including turning a short pass from Mayfield into a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Senior linebacker Kristifer Williams (6-1, 223) led the defense with 13 tackles and one sack, while forcing a fumble.

Junior linebacker Noah Zumbro (5-11, 198) had 10 tackles and senior linebacker JJ McCoy (6-2, 215) added seven.

Senior defensive back Jack Kleinhenz (6-2, 180) and junior linebacker Aidan Coleman (5-11, 175) each had an interception.

Senior return man William Wolke (5-9, 168) averaged 23.3 yards on four kickoff returns and 18 yards one one punt return.

Kleinhenz and junior Andrew Helman (6-0, 205) each kicked a PAT.

They will be challenged by a strong Piqua team.

Coming off a 6-0 regular season a year ago, the Indians opened the season with a 54-0 win over Belmont.

Junior quarterback Brady Ouhl (6-1, 176) completed six of seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Senior running back Jasiah Medley (6-1, 196) led a tandem of running backs, running for 94 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.

Senior Tanner Kemp (6-1, 184) and junior Bryson Roberts (5-11, 182) made the most of limited opportunities.

Kemp had 26 yards and a touchdown on two carries, while Roberts had 48 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Sophomores Andrew Miller (5-8, 166) and Ky Warner (6-1, 181) each rushed for touchdowns.

Junior receiver Dre’Sean Roberts had three catches for 25 yards, while junior receiver Ryan Brown (6-0, 167) hauled in a 30-yard TD pass.

Defensively, the Indians never allowed Belmont to cross midfield.

Senior defensive end Landon Hare (6-2, 214) had eight tackles, half a sack and forced two fumbles.

Junior linebacker Sam Schmiesing (6-2, 223) had six tackles, senior linebacker Mason Osborne (5-11, 182) had five tackles, forced a fumble and recovered one and senior defensive lineman Wyatt Dobbins (6-1, 259) had half a sack.

Junior defensive lineman Anson Cox (6-5, 271) recovered a fumble, as did Bryson Roberts, while sophomore Romen Medley (6-1, 184) intercepted a pass.

Senior Braiden Strayer (5-10, 169) averaged 17.5 yards on punt returns.

Junior Jackson Trombley (5-11, 180) showed why he is a weapon and looks to keep the ball out of Wolke’s hands on kickoffs. All nine of his kickoffs were touchbacks and he was perfect on six PAT kicks.