Pella donates to Troy schools

Pella Corporation recently donated nearly two dozen boxes of school supplies to Troy City Schools. Pella Corporation held a back-to-school drive from July 26 to Aug. 6 at its plant, which is located on Experiment Farm Road in Troy. Volunteers from Pella also pre-packaged bags for grades K-5 based on the Troy school supply list. Pella’s team filled up three cars of supplies before bringing the items to the Troy Board of Education office for donation. A representative from Pella said the whole team was excited to be able to deliver so much to its community and they hope to do the school supply drive again next year.