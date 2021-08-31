OSU Master Gardener training classes offered

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Beginning Oct. 1, a Master Gardener Volunteer training will be offered to residents of Miami and surrounding counties. The Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides broad instruction in horticulture for enthusiasts of any skill level or interest who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

In addition to the training, a Master Gardener certification will be awarded after the completion of 50 volunteer hours at OSUE sponsored projects or approved activities of their choice. Recent events include: Piqua School’s Garden Tribe, Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour, researching and responding to horticulture questions from the public, teaching gardening techniques to adults or children, and other special projects. There are many opportunities to obtain hours either with a “hands-in-the-dirt” group project or as a “behind-the-scenes” individual contributor supporting non-physical activities. To maintain annual certification, Master Gardener Volunteers are asked to provide at least 20 hours of service and complete at least 10 hours of continuing education annually.

Training will include a mix of online learning modules and hands-on laboratories held throughout the year. There will be a mandatory orientation for all enrolled participants on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The cost of the course is $200 and applications are due Sept. 10. Interns who complete the course and internship will be eligible for a $50 rebate.

You may request an application by contacting the OSU Extension Office in Miami County at 937-440-3945 or by downloading one online at go.osu.edu/mgvapp2021. You don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to increase your horticultural knowledge, develop wonderful new friendships, and share your knowledge with others.