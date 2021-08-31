Mainstreet Piqua plans Chocolate Walk

PIQUA — Get ready for a decadent evening of fun and chocolate in downtown Piqua.

Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be Friday, Oct. 8, from 3-7 p.m. Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown, visit over 20 locations, and experience chocolatey goodness in all of its wondrous forms. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately, and some give you a treat to save for later.

A limited number of tickets will be available for $20 per person and can be purchased starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Chocolate Walk tickets may be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring Street and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main Street.

Every participant’s bag will be overflowing with an amazing amount of chocolate at the end of the evening. Winans Chocolates + Coffees and Readmore’s Hallmark are the event co-sponsors.

Ticket holders will start at the Winans location at 310 Spring Street where participants will turn in their tickets and pick up their Chocolate Walk bag and a list of participating businesses. During the evening, they will make their way to all the participants to get their treat. The evening will conclude at Readmore’s Hallmark, where there will be refreshments and exciting register-to-win opportunities.

For More Information about the Annual Chocolate Walk, call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.