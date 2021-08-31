Historic District to host Fall Mum Sale

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association will be hosting a Fall Mum Sale on Sept. 11, starting at 10 a.m. on the corner of North Downing and Ash Streets in Piqua. Mums will be available in assorted fall colors and quantities and sales will be first-come, first-served. The sale will continue while supply lasts.

For easy shopping, the mums will be arranged by color, and there will be volunteers available to help with loading. Same as last year, anyone purchasing five or more mums will be offered free delivery later that same day within Piqua city limits.

Mums will sell for $10 each, and payment methods are cash or check (payable to Piqua-Caldwell Historic District). Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District where aluminum cast historic markers are being placed to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the beautiful historic homes and business properties within the district.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District, registered with the National Register of Historic Places, aspires to encourage restoration of historic properties in an effort to increase heritage tourism within downtown Piqua. To learn more about this 501(c)3 organization, join the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association on Facebook.