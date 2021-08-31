Fire at Polymer Shapes was unintentional; Cause of fire unknown

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Fire/EMS responded to Polymer Shapes, 1680 Blauser Drive in Tipp City, on a report of a fire near a compressor in the building at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews set command and performed fire attack from the south side of the building. The entire building was evacuated on arrival, and the Tipp City Police Department was assisting with that effort.

Tipp City firefighters located the fire on the southwest side of the building in a processing area. The fire was held in check by the sprinkler system activation. It was brought under control quickly by the crews with a hand line. The crews thoroughly checked the structure to ensure the fire did not spread. Tipp City’s electric department responded to secure power at the scene.

The fire was reported when an alert employee noticed the fire, shut down the equipment involved, alerted all personnel, and called 9-1-1. The origin of the fire was located near an industrial air compressor. The cause is undetermined by the fire department.

The fire was deemed unintentional. The total estimated loss to the structure is not determined at this time. The air compressor has an estimated value of $100,000 and was destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported from emergency crews on scene. The business was open and in normal operation at the time of the fire. The building houses three separate businesses. The other two businesses were able to return to normal operations after the situation was contained. Polymer Shapes did not return to normal operations.

The West Milton Fire Department and a second alarm was called for mutual aid. Bethel Township, Troy, and Vandalia all assisted with the firefighting activities. Tipp City staged an EMS unit on scene during the entire incident.