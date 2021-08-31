Commissioners approve antivirus purchase

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of antivirus software for county offices, buying the software from the second lowest bidder.

The commissioners approved a quote from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., as requested by the IT Department and also authorized the IT Department to purchase 1,000 Symantec Endpoint Security licenses for all Miami County department computers. It is a one-year renewal. This renewal will keep in place the necessary protections that work inside the Miami County email system to filter out unwanted content such as unsolicited advertisements, malicious links to internet sites, and packaged malicious code (viruses/ransomware) that threaten the data network of every elected office.

The total cost shall not exceed $8,950. Miami County Automatic Data Board approved the renewal on Aug. 25. Multiple quotes were received, including GovConnections, Inc. for $8,770 and SHI for $10,000.

Angela Hubbard with the IT Department explained the department was requesting to go with the second lowest bidder due the department currently having issues with vendor that provided the lowest bid, GovConnections. Hubbard noted the cost difference was $180, explaining MNJ was the more reliable vendor.

“They are probably one of our best vendors,” Hubbard said about MNJ.

The commissioners also approved a quote from Friends Office, of Dayton, authorizing the Miami County Common Pleas Court to purchase a new workstation for the secretarial/receptionist office located in Magistrate Gee’s department, including delivery and installation. The cost shall not exceed $4,542.17.

The commissioners then voted to appoint Monica Brown, of Troy, to the Troy-Miami County Public Library Board.

Next, the commissioners authorized the submission of a grant application to the Miami County Foundation on behalf of the Miami County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is requesting $2,600 in funding to be used to offset the costs involved in retaining the services of John Hugent, owner of the Hound Playground, for services centered on the implementation of a shelter training program at the animal shelter.

The commissioners then set the date of Thursday, Sept. 23, at 1:35 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room to hear requests for a change in zoning for the following: Richard Oaks, Monroe Township; Ebbert’s Field Seeds, Newberry Township; David Hayes, Union Township; Bogle Investments LLC, Concord Township; William Scott, Springcreek Township; and Christopher Smith, Staunton Township.