Troy-Piqua football game moved to Saturday

TROY — The Troy vs. Piqua varsity football game, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, will now be played at 7p.m Saturday, Sept. 4, at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Pre-sale tickets for the game will be sold for $5 at both schools, as well as the Troy Athletics Website until 3 p.m. Friday. Tickets purchased online after 3 p.m. Friday will be $8.

There will be NO paper tickets sold at the gate.

This will be the 137th meeting between the two teams, continuing its tradition as the most-played high school football game in the state of Ohio. Troy currently leads the series 66-64-6.

This will be the first time the game has taken place on a Saturday since 2003, when the originally scheduled game was delayed by lightning.