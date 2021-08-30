Area briefs

Quadrant closure for Sept. 3 concert

TROY — This summer’s Fridays on Prouty concert, featuring Shannon Clark & the Sugar, has been rescheduled for Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. On that day, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed from 6 p.m. through the event’s conclusion.

Shannon Clark & the Sugar, a husband, wife and daughter family band from Darke County who describe themselves as “Midwest Americana Soul,” were originally scheduled to perform in July. The concert is part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series, a between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street, with the support of the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation. The event is open to the public, and its presenters encourage residents and visitors to “bring a lawn chair and a friend” to enjoy some music outdoors!

For more information on Fridays on Prouty, visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.

WACO Fly-In 2021 planned

TROY — WACO Air Museum will be holding its 2021 WACO Fly-In on Sept. 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Come and help them celebrate the Golden Age of Aviation. They are expecting 50 to 75 vintage aircraft to visit their field, planes designed in the 1930s to just before WWII. The WACO Air is holding its 25th annual Fly-In to honor that period. The Fly-In will be open Sept. 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be bi-plane rides, children’s activities on Saturday, RC demonstrations, Ultra-Light aircraft, and a visit from Care Flight. Food trucks allow you to spend the day.

Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020. WACO Air Museum is located at 1865 S. County Rd. 25A in Troy. Call 937-335-9226 for more information.

Miami County YMCA offers Men’s Basketball League

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming Men’s Basketball League. The Men’s Fall Basketball League takes place at both the Robinson and Piqua Branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Oct. 5. Registration goes through Sept. 20 and registration forms are available at both branches. The cost is $400 per team and the league consists of eight regular season games followed by a single elimination tournament. For more information contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.