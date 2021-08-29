Saturday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-0 by defeating Miami East 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 Saturday in non-conference action.

Anna Boezi had 20 kills and eight blocks for Troy, while Morgan Kaiser had 10 kills, three aces and 22 assists.

Macie Taylor had 13 kills and 21 digs and Ellie Fogarty had nine kills, four blocks, 18 digs and 21 assists.

Kasey Sager had seven kills and seven blocks and Brynn Siler had three blocks and 12 digs.

For Miami East.Meg Gilliland had 12 kills and 12 digs and Kayly Fetters had six kills.

Ava Jacomet had five kills and 17 digs and Kamryn Apple served five aces.

Anna Rowley had 17 digs and Ava Prince dished out 23 assists.

Tippecanoe 3,

Bellbrook 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team won a thriller with Bellbrook Saturday 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 16-14.

The Red Devils rallied from a 11-6 deficit in the race to 15, with Scoti Hoskins serving six straight points to give them the lead.

“It was a battle from the start,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “It was very good volleyball, which our ball control at the end decided the match. Scoti (Hoskins) broke down their serve receive with very aggressive serving, including two aces.”

Alex Voisard had two kills and a block in the run.

“Alex Voisard had a great late push in the run,” Garcia said. “From, there they could only tie it 14-14 and we won it with a kill. What is impressive to me to see as a coach is to see the resolve and not quitting by giving everything they had at the end.”

Ashley Aselage had 15 kills, six blocks and 13 digs, Voisard had 11 kills, 13 digs and two aces and Alexa Mader had nine kills, 15 digs and two aces.

Olivia Gustavson had 11 kills and four blocks and Hannah Wildermuth had 12 digs, 48 assists and two aces.

Hoskins served three aces.

Wayne 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Wayne 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-13.

Emily Baker had nine kills four aces and eight digs and Aubree Schrubb added nine kills and six digs.

Elizabeth Copsey had 13 assists and eight digs, Reagan Toopes had five aces and 13 digs and Sydnee Hawk served four aces.

Marissa Bragg and Cara Reed both had 10 digs.

Yellow Springs 3,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team lost to Yellow Springs 25-15, 25-14, 28-26.

Karinne Stormer had eight kills and Karlee Plozay had six kills, four aces and 1o digs.

Gabi McMahan had 15 assists and Claire Bailey had five digs.

Newton

goes 2-1

PITSBURG — The Newton volleyball team went 2-1 at the Greenville Federal Invitational Saturday.

Newton lost to Greenville 25-21, 23-25, 25-18; defeated Ansonia 25-15, 25-10 and defeated Mississinawa Valley 25-15, 25-12.

Bradford

goes 0-3

PITSBURG — Bradford dropped three matches at the Greenville Federal Invitational Saturday.

Bradford loss to Mississinawa Valley 26-24, 25-12.

Ramse Smith had four kills and eight digs and Abby Fike had seven assists and six digs.

Rylee Canan had seven digs.

Bradford lost to Ansonia 25-19, 25-19.

Karissa Weldy had nine digs and Canan added eight.

Bradford lost to Franklin Monroe 22-25, 25-19, 25-22.

Fike had 12 kills and 12 assists and Remi Harleman had seven kills.

Bella Brewer had seven assists and eight digs, Canan had 24 digs, Smith had 15 digs and Zoe Brewer had eight digs.

SOCCER

BOYS

Graham 3,

Piqua 0

ST. PARIS — The Piqua boys soccer team lost to Graham 3-0.

Josh Heath had 20 saves.

Lehman 1,

Jackson Center 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman boys soccer team tied Jackson Center 1-1.

Marti Portabella had the goal for Lehman and Samuel LaForme had the assist.

Ryan Armstrong had six saves in goal.

Milton-Union 4,

Bellefontaine 3

BELLEFONTAINE — The Milton-Union boys soccer team defeated Bellefontaine 4-3.

Landon Bechtol and Shane Ullery each had one goal and one assist.

Carson Brown and Lukas Knight also scored goals.

GIRLS

Lehman Catholic 7,

Newton 0

SIDNEY — Eva Dexter had five goals and one assist as Lehman topped Newton Saturday.

Ella Black had one goal and three assists, Colleen O’Leary had one goal and one assist and Emilee VanSkiver scored a goal.

In other games, Piqua lost to Graham 9-0 and Tippecanoe lost to Beavercreek 3-1.