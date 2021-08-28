Weekend Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy boys cross country team finished second by the narrowest margins boys large school race at the Bob Schult Invitational Saturday.

West Liberty-Salem won with 113 points, while Troy was second with 114.

Piqua finished 10th.

Braden Coate led Troy, finishing fifth in 16:42.7.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Will Schaefer, 11, 17:01.2; Matthew Spayde, 21, 17:21.0; Gavin Hutchinson, 29, 17:36.9; Kyle McCord, 49, 18:01.2; Cooper Gambrell, 55, 18:26.7 and Luke Plaisier, 61, 18:36.7.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 18 , 17:18.1; Nolan Campbell, 28, 17:32.5; Jesse Furman, 43, 17:55.6; Paul Hinds, 62, 18:40.8; Tommy Grise, 88, 19:24.9; Braden Holtvogt, 90, 19:25.3 and Simon Baker, 106, 19:54.3.

Covington finished fifth in the D-II-III race, Newton finished 12th, Milton-Union finished 14th, Lehman Catholic finished 20th, Bethel finished 22nd and Bradford finished 25th.

Asher Long led Covington, finishing fourth in 17:14.8.

The rest of the Buccs top seven included Mic Barhorst, 19, 18:19.5; Devin Brummitt, 56, 19:07.1; Tanner Palsgrove, 82, 19:36.3; Beck Wilson, 83, 19:37.7; Tyler Alexander, 92, 19:47.2; and Owen Boehringer, 102, 19:58.1.

Newton’s top seven included Clint Shellenberger, 29, 18:36.0; Robert Ingle, 40, 18:48.2; Seth Coker, 43, 18:52.7; Jaden Deaton, 121, 20:15.1; Joshua Thompson, 127, 20:25.0; Dylan Bauer, 131, 21:08.7 and Liam Woods, 167, 21:12.0.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 13, 17:50.3; Eric Trittschuh, 17, 18:14.7; Jacob Grube, 97, 19:53.0; Collin Thomas, 104, 20:00.6; John Ritchey, 171, 21:14.3; Liam Hartley, 138, 21:34.1; and Austin Shoemaker, 200, 22:01.4.

Lehman runners included Mark Moloney II, 25, 18:28.1; Brennan Potts, 74, 19:29.1; Nick Minnecci, 108, 20:06.5; Hezekiah Bezy, 149, 20:48.6 and Matthew Galbreath, 272, 25:12.3.

Bethel’s top seven included John Daugherty, 79, 19:33.9; Austin Hawkins, 93, 19:49.1; Landon Endsley, 190, 21:43.7; Alejandro Alvarez, 231, 23:17.5; Bronson Mansfield, 245, 23:47.0; Ethan Hunt, 251, 23:56.3; and Kai Cheung, 266, 24:47.9.

Bradford’s top seven included Hayden Nicodemus, 127, 20:59.5; Hunter Biddlestone, 185, 21:35.9; Owen Beachler, 235, 23:30.5; Dalton Reck, 246, 23:49.0; Stephen Stewart, 281, 26:06.3; Ethan Brogan, 295, 28:30.1 and Logan Daugherty, 297, 31:29.2.

NORTHMONT

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished fourth at the Northmont Invitational.

The Red Devils top seven included Ben Prenger, 17, 17:44.7; Kalib Tolle, 22, 17:54.1; Ben Brunswick, 27, 18:12.5; Ben Huber, 28, 18:12.8; Willy Hept, 33, 18:25.3; Ethan Berning, 37, 18:36.9; and Dimitri Hartman, 42, 18:52.7.

NORTHWESTERN

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East boys finished third at the Northwestern Warrior Cross Country Classic.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 4, 18:31.7; Andrew Crane, 16, 19:49.4; Josh Amheiser, 19, 20:20.6; Clark Bennett, 20, 20:21.4; Caleb Richter, 30, 21:12.5; Thad Slone, 37, 21:51.7; and Coleton Moore, 46, 22:16.5.

GIRLS

BOB SCHUL

WEST MILTON — The Troy girls cross country team finished fifth at the Bob Schul Invitational DI-DII race Piqua was 17th and Bethel was 21st.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 11, 20:21.4; Emma Kennett, 15, 20:30.0; Millie Peltier, 36, 21:59.5; Ashleigh Nosker, 43, 22:22.2; Claire Harju, 46, 22:30.6; Kiley Kitta, 57, 23:02.0; and Allison Unbger, 59, 23:12.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 26, 20:59.0; Isabella Murray, 99, 24:22.0; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 123, 25:19.1; Lienne Casey, 125, 25:21.4. Abby Lambert, 129, 25:31.9; Berklee Webster, 172, 27:45.4; and Alyssa Arthur, 175, 27:52.1.

Bethel runners included Kylie Balkcom, 124, 25:19.9; Carmyn Nida, 162, 27:05.1; Eva Fry, 164, 27:15.6; Abby Murlin, 199, 29:19.9; Josie Rhodes, 209, 29:52.4; and Avery Endsley, 237, 35:31.2.

In the D-III girls race, Milton-Union finished fifth, Covington was seventh, Bradford was 12th and Troy Christian was 13th.

Milton-Union’s top seven were Savanna Smith, 10, 20:58.5; Maddie Stasiak, 11, 20:59.2; Ty Parson, 33, 22:59.4; Magnolia Black, 56, 24:06.3; Karlee Thomas, 63, 24:25.6; Madison Coate, 100, 26:27.2; and

Covington’s runners included Elyza Long, 13, 21:13.1; Johanna Welborn, 21, 22:13.1; Teylor Meyer, 78, 25:43.1; Makayla Vanderhorst, 92, 26:10.8; Ella White, 117, 27:48.7 and Yelena Weaver, 152, 36:10.8.

Bradford’s runners included Austy Miller, 38, 23:09.1; Megan Wood, 78, 25:43.1; Alexis Barhorst, 84, 25:52.9; Emma Lavey, 131, 29:24.6; Avery Helman, 134, 29:41.3 and Daphne Lavey, 153, 36:29.7.

Troy Christian’s runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 43, 23:28.9; Alaina Rogers, 97, 26:20.5; Annaliese Erdahl, 26:53.3; Gwen Harris, 123, 28:27.6 and Lila Echemann, 143, 30:32.0.

Newton’s Ashley Evans finished 114 in 27:35.2.

NORTHMONT

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished sixth at the Northmont Invitational.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Annie Sinning, 2, 19:34.8; Shelby Hept, 15, 20:46.2; Gracie Wead, 29, 21:43.7; Leda Anderson, 33, 21:55.0; Audrey Kinninger, 41, 22:19.9; Libby Krebs, 45, 22;26.9; and Katie Landis, 55, 22:51.6.

NORTHWESTERN

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East girls cross country team finished third at the Northwestern Warrior Cross Country Classic.

Miami East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 5, 22:26.7; Kiley Davie, 8, 23:04.2; Kendal Staley, 13, 23:54.5; Rhylee Eichhorn, 23, 24:43.2; Sarah Weaver, 47, 27:13.0; Lana McAdams, 52, 27:51.9; and Abby Leiss, 76, 33:37.5.