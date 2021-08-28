Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 20

DUS: Joshua Crumpler, 31, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and driving recklessly.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Complainant reported her live-in boyfriend and father of her child punched her in the chest. Devon Huber, 23, of Covington, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

DISORDERLY: Micah Schaefer, 35, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct.

OPEN CONTAINER: Robert Sutter, 39, of Piqua, was cited for open container following a traffic stop.

DUI: Keith Thornberry, 74, of Piqua, was charged with driving under the influence following a hit-skip crash.

WARRANT: Heidi Walker, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant and incarcerated.

Aug. 21

HARASSMENT: Caller advised her husband’s ex-wife has texted her and her husband repeatedly. Latrisha McGhee, 37, of Dayton, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

DUS: Joshua Minton, 42, of Piqua, was cited for driving under suspension.

Aug. 22

ENDANGERING: Danielle Cain, 24, and Danny Gansheimer Jr., 43, both of Piqua, were charged with endangering children.

DISORDERLY: Gregory Harriger, 43, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

PARK CURFEW: Timothy Johnson, 60, and Steven Jones, 51, both at large, and Joseph Warner, 59, of Piqua, were all cited for being in the Public Square Gazebo past curfew hours.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Jeremy Wilken, 42, of Dayton, was charged with domestic violence and incarcerated.