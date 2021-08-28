Friday Football Roundup

TIPP CITY — It wasn’t so much a question of if the Tippecanoe football team was going to even its record Friday night against visiting Sidney when a lightning delay came late in the first quarter with the Red Devils leading 14-0, but when the game would be finished.

After a nearly two-hour delay the game resumed around 9:30 p.m. and Tippecanoe went on to a 45-7 win with the game finishing just after 11 p.m.

Tipp went 80 yards in seven plays on its second possession to take the early lead.

Zach Butera started the drive with a 24-yard run and quarterback Liam Poronsky hooked up with Butera for a 19-yard gain on third down to extend the drive.

Cayd Everhart found the end zone from 19 yards out and Jackson Kleather’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

On Sidney’s next possession, the punter dropped the snap and was tackled on his own 15-yard line.

Two plays later, Butera ran 10 yards for a score and Kleather’s kick made it 14-0 with 3:27 remaining in the quarter when lightning stopped the game.

Sidney closed within 14-7 when the Jackets returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown.

But, it was all Tipp after that.

Everhart, Grififn Caldwell and Xavier Jones all ran for touchdowns and Jason Rindler caught a 10-yard TD pass from Poronsky.

Kleather was 6-for-6 on PAT kicks and kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Poronsky was 12-for-14 passing for 78 yards, with Butera catching five passes for 44 yards.

Poronsky had 84 yards rushing on nine carries, while Everhart had 82 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Tippecanoe will play at Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

Milton-Union 26,

Valley View 22

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team won a thriller Friday night, topping Valley View 26-22 to improved to 2-0.

With the Bulldogs trailing 22-20, Blake Neumaier ran for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Nate Morter had a big game for the Bulldogs, throwing three touchdown passes.

Matt Pickrell caught touchdown passes of 19 and 25 yards, the latter giving Milton a 20-8 lead in the third quarter before Valley View rallied.

Blake Brumbaugh caught a 36-yard TD pass from Morter to start the game’s scoring.

Morter was seven of 14 passing for 131 yards, while Brumbaugh completed both of his pass attempts for 58 yards.

Brumbaugh also had four catches for 83 yards and intercepted a pass, returning it 25 yards.

Neumaier had 83 yards rushing on 22 attempts and Mason Grudich was 2-for-3 on PAT attempts.

Milton-Union will play at Oakwood Friday night.

Mechanicsburg 49,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington football team dropped to 0-2 with a 49-0 loss to Mechanicsburg Friday night.

Jensen Wagoner was seven of 18 passing for 59 yards.

Connor Sindelir rushed for 43 yards on four carries and recovered a fumble.

Covington will play at Fort Loramie Friday night.

Kenton Ridge 47,

Bethel 25

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel football team dropped to 0-2 with a 47-25 loss to Kenton Ridge Friday night.

Will Reittinger completed nine of 15 passes for 100 yards and had 75 yards rushing on eight attempts.

Jason Brown had four catches for 55 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Kenny Wise had a touchdown run and Dallas Simon had a 45-yard run in the game.

Jace Houk was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts and kicked a field goal.

Remi Brannan had an interception.

Bethel will play at Brookville Friday night.

New Bremen 58,

Lehman Catholic 0

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman Catholic football team faced the defending state champions on the road Friday night.

The Cavaliers, 0-2, will host Waynesfield-Goshen Friday night.

Ansonia 42,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team lost 42-0 to Ansonia in its opening game in the WOAC.

Tucker Miller had 73 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Owen Canan completed five of nine passes for 15 yards and Landon Monnin caught four passes for 15 yards.

Bradford will play at Tri-County North Friday night.