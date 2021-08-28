College briefs

Lee University names dean’s list
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The following local students were recently named to the dean’s list at Lee University:
• Of Troy: Isaac Flora, Hanna Kincer, Kelsey Munday.
• Of Tipp City: Erin Hixon, Victoria Livesay.
• Of Piqua: Ashley Risner.
• Of Union: Abigail White.
Phipps awarded degree
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Karen Phipps, of Troy, recently earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from The University of Alabama.
Garcia enrolled at College of Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. — Erika Garcia recently enrolled at The College of the Holy Cross.