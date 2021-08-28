College briefs

Lee University names dean’s list

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The following local students were recently named to the dean’s list at Lee University:

• Of Troy: Isaac Flora, Hanna Kincer, Kelsey Munday.

• Of Tipp City: Erin Hixon, Victoria Livesay.

• Of Piqua: Ashley Risner.

• Of Union: Abigail White.

Phipps awarded degree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Karen Phipps, of Troy, recently earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from The University of Alabama.

Garcia enrolled at College of Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Erika Garcia recently enrolled at The College of the Holy Cross.