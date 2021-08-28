Area briefs

School reunion canceled

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The annual Elizabeth Township School Reunion, usually held in September, has been canceled again for this year.

Road closure

TROY — Fairfield Road from Kirk Lane to Miami Street will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, and Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for electrical work on the sanitary lift station.

Blood drive set

PIQUA — Help rebuild the blood supply after the Labor Day holiday weekend by donating at the Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate will get a coupon for a free order of french fries and the new “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The Cancer Fighters t-shirt is the third and final design in the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are the GOAT” campaign. CBC is challenging eligible donors to collect all three designs before the campaign ends on Oct. 30.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC anticipates a full return of high school blood drives in the coming weeks but must be prepared for COVID-related delays or disruptions in the high school blood drive schedule.

CBC is welcoming new donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Pancake Day planned

PIQUA — Piqua Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for all-you-can-eat pancakes along with sausage, applesauce and a drink of your choice. Tickets for children 10 and under are $3. All proceeds benefit the youth in Piqua. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member or at the door. For tickets or more information e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com.

YMCA offers diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesday’s from 6-7 p.m. at YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Sept. 21. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 440-9622 or s.woodyard@miamicountyymca.net.