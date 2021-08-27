Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 23

THEFT: Units dispatched to the area of Crawford Street and East Main Street in reference to a theft of a bicycle at 12:50 p.m. Subject later located and arrested on multiple warrants. Subject later incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

HARASSMENT: There was a telecommunications harassment complaint made on Michael Drive at 5:52 p.m.

MENACING: Officers were dispatched to the area of the 900 block of Mayfield Drive in regard to a disturbance at 11:25 p.m. After investigation, one male was incarcerated on a menacing and criminal damage charge.

Aug. 24

DISTURBANCE: Troy units responded to the 1300 block of Trade Square in reference to a disturbance at 1:28 a.m. A male was found to have an active warrant out of Montgomery County. The male was arrested and incarcerated.

Aug. 25

WARRANT: An officer was made aware of a warrant in the police department lobby at 11:06 a.m. A female was arrested on a warrant and incarcerated.

THEFT: Kroger reported a past theft at 11:34 a.m. A report was taken.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the station to make a phone call. The officer called the reporting party, and a vehicle theft complaint was taken at 12:21 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer was dispatched to 1 N. Market Street, Ruby’s Beauty Salon, on the report of an unruly juvenile at 3:23 p.m. One of the juveniles involved was located and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer responded to the 1300 block of Peters Road in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint at 4:18 p.m. One female juvenile was charged with being an unruly juvenile. Case closed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on Cloverleaf Drive at 4:54 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of Linwood Drive and Forrest Lane at 5:03 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to McKaig Avenue at Lincoln Avenue in reference to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 6:34 p.m. Both parties exchanged information. The party at fault was cited.

ACCIDENT: A report was taken on a private property crash at Walmart at 11:16 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Aug. 26

PRISONER TRANSPORT: An officer met with Sidney police and took custody of an adult male who had a warrant out of the county. Male was incarcerated on his warrant.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to a suspicious persons call on the 1300 block of Cornish Road at 1:29 a.m. Upon making contact with suspects of the call, a female was found to have an active warrant out of Montgomery County. The female was arrested and transported to Montgomery County.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report was taken on a criminal damaging incident reported at Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mill Rd., at approximately 3 a.m.