August reaches 905 total COVID cases

Staff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Miami County since last week, bringing the total cases for Miami County this month to 905 cases.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Miami County Public Health (MCPH) reported the total number of COVID-19 cases for August has reached 905 cases. That is up from the 551 cases MCPH reported on Aug. 20 for the month of August.

Also since Aug. 1, there have been 59 new hospitalizations and nine new deaths. That is an increase of 24 new hospitalizations and two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to have Miami County listed as a High Level of Community Transmission for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 16.9 percent in Miami County. Approximately 46 percent of the eligible population in Miami County is fully vaccinated.

There are three COVID-19 vaccine options available:

• Moderna: a 2-dose option for ages 18 and older

• Pfizer: a 2-dose option for ages 12 and older

• Johnson & Johnson: 1 dose for ages 18 and older

Miami County Public Health is offering appointments for any of the available vaccines. To make an appointment, call 937-573-3518 or 937-573-3520.

For more information regarding the CDC’s data, visit CDC COVID Data Tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.