Troy High School cross country team members Noah Burgh, 14, A.J. Burrough, 15, and Bryce Gephart, 17, unload barracades, cones, and water containers under the supervision of Steve King on Friday in downtown Troy in preparation for this weekend’s Tour de Donut events.

Oscar Lewis of S&G Painting applies a new coat of paint to the Prouty Plaza mural on Friday as the downtown area sets up to welcome thousands of visitors taking part in the Tour de Donut this weekend.