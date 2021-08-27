Piqua, Troy football games cancelled; Thursday Sports Roundup

Due to some unexpected events on Thursday, both Troy and Piqua football teams ended up with an off-week before renewing their rivalry on Friday night.

As a result of positive COVID-19 testing on the team, and subsequent quarantines due to contact tracing, Troy’s game Friday with Xenia was canceled.

“While we are saddened to lose any game on our schedule, we will always put the safety of our student-athletes first,” said David Palmer, THS Director of Athletics. “We will do everything we can to get our team healthy and move on with the rest of our season .”

According to Ohio High School Athletic Association procedures for the 2021 football season, the game will be a no contest and will not count as a win or loss on Troy’s record.

Anyone who purchased pre-sale tickets for the varsity game at Xenia can get a refund by bringing their ticket or tickets to the Troy High School athletic office.

Troy High School and the Troy Athletic Department will continue.

At the same time, Piqua’s game at West Carrollton was postponed Friday night due to Covid issues on West Carrollton’s end.

Piqua athletic director Chip Hare made several attempts to find another opponent, but in the end, the Indians also had the week off.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy volleyball team improved to 2-0 Thursday night.

The Trojans defeated West Carrollton 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.

Anna Boezi had 10 kills and four blocks, while Morgan Kaiser filled out the stat sheet with six kills, two blocks, 12 assists, five digs and two aces.

Macie Taylor had two blocks, six digs and four kills and Ellie Fogarty had 13 assists and five aces.

Lauren Rice had eight digs and four aces and Hannah Duff added four kills.

Sidney 3,

Piqua 2

SIDNEY — The Piqua volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Sidney 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 9-25, 15-13.

“Ultimately, we lost a heartbreaker,” Piqua coach Jennifer Huelskamp said. “We showed lots of growth from Tuesday night.”

Emily Baker had five kills, three blocks and four aces and Jordan Akins had five kills and three blocks.

Aubree Schrubb had six blocks, 12 digs, 19 assists and two aces and Cara Reed had three blocks and two aces.

Reagan Toopes had 18 digs, Marissa Bragg had 12 digs and Elizabeth Copsey had four assists.

Covington 3,

Newton 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Newton 25-12, 25-16, 25-23.

“Our serve reception was pretty good and that allowed us to move the ball around on offense,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said. “Everyone did their job.”

Taylor Kirker had 22 assists, six aces, 11 digs, one kill and on block assist for the Buccs, while Nigella Reck had seven kills, two aces, 18 digs and one block assist.

Lauren York had six kills, 13 digs, one block assist and one ace, while Carlie Besecker had eight kills, four block assists, nine digs and two aces.

Emmaline Kiser had five kills, two aces and one block assist, Kearsten Wiggins had one ace, two assists, two block assists and two digs and Reaghan Lamp had seven digs.

Covington hosts Anna on Monday and Troy Christian Tuesday.

SOCCER

BOYS

Tippecanoe 1,

Northmont 1

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team tied Northmont 1-1.

Caleb Ransom had the goal for Tippecanoe and Michael Jergens had six saves.

Piqua 2,

Shawnee 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team evened its record at 1-1-2 with a 2-1 win over Springfield Shawnee Thursday.

Nathan Buecker and Landon Lawson scored goals for Piqua, while Kamden Davidson and Dezmond Warner had assists.

Josh Heath had 11 saves.