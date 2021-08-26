Troy varsity football game vs. Xenia canceled

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — As a result of positive COVID-19 testing on the team, and subsequent quarantines due to contact tracing, the Troy varsity football team’s game Friday, Aug. 27, at Xenia has been canceled.

“While we are saddened to lose any game on our schedule, we will always put the safety of our student-athletes first,” said David Palmer, THS Director of Athletics. “We will do everything we can to get our team healthy and move on with the rest of our season.”

According to Ohio High School Athletic Association procedures for the 2021 football season, the game will be a no contest and will not count as a win or loss on Troy’s record.

The Troy freshman football game scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, will continue as scheduled. As of press time Thursday, Troy’s junior varsity football game Saturday, Aug. 28, at home against Xenia will still be played.

Anyone who purchased pre-sale tickets for the varsity game at Xenia can get a refund by bringing their ticket or tickets to the Troy High School athletic office.

Troy High School and the Troy Athletic Department will continue to monitor the situation and a decision regarding the Troy-Piqua game, scheduled for Sept. 3, will be made next week.