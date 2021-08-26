Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 19

WARRANT: A suspect was arrested at the Royal Inn, 1210 Brukner Dr., at 10:09 a.m. Drug and paraphernalia were seized. Charges are pending. Lindsey K. Swihart, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous drugs in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 1:11 p.m. in the area of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the area of North Market Street and East Staunton Road.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to the One Stop Drive Thru, 211 S. Market St., for a private property crash at 3:16 p.m.

THEFT: Police responded to Walmart in regard to a theft of a television between 3-4:26 p.m. Ohio license plate was provided. The photo of suspect and registered owner matched. Local police agency was sent to registered owner residence, who refused to answer the door. One charge of theft was completed and filed. Wade E. Adams, 50, of Huber Heights, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to the Wishy Washy Car Wash, 309 S. Dorset Rd., for a private property accident at 5:42 p.m.

TELECOMMUNICATION HARASSMENT: Police responded to Staunton Commons Drive in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint at 5:49 p.m. This case is active.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Officer met with Sidney police on a car to car prisoner transport at 9:20 p.m. Male was incarcerated on an outstanding warrant.

WARRANT: A male was observed walking in the area of South Ridge and Rose Avenue with an active felony warrant at 11:08 p.m. The male was taken into custody and incarcerated.