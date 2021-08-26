Piqua Arts Council to host Dancing with the Piqua Stars on Saturday, Aug. 28

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s premier fundraiser, Dancing with the Piqua Stars, is back with a new cast and another exciting competition. A group of well-known community members and friends will test new skills as they dance for charity at Piqua Arts Council’s tenth year of Dancing with the Piqua Stars. The popular fundraising event is modeled after the long-running television series. Six couples have been selected to compete under the expert direction of Liz Maxson, Rick and Judy Bowerman, Sarah Andrews and Tammy Bellamy Chaney.

Dancing with the Piqua Stars takes place this Saturday, Aug. 28, with two shows to be held at Romer’s Catering. Their dancers include partners Liz Maxson and Kristie Dankworth, partners Craig Smith and Tanya Stewart, partners Jose Guzman and Amanda Hayward, partners Bill and Christy Hayes, partners Dan and Tina Rudy, and partners Doug and Juli Smith.

Their dancers will compete in two shows: a dessert matinee and the dinner performance. The dessert matinee will take place at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:15 p.m. The dinner performance will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the thrilling show at 8 p.m. Each performance will take place at Romer’s Catering at 201 Robert M Davis Parkway, Piqua.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at Readmore’s Hallmark at 430 N. Main St., Piqua. Matinee tickets are $10 a piece, and dinner tickets are $30 a piece. Don’t miss out — get your tickets now to reserve your seat in the 2021 Dancing with the Piqua Stars.

There are approximately less than 20 matinee tickets available. Matinee tickets will be sold through Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m., and dinner tickets will be sold through Saturday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

If you would like to support this year’s dancers, visit the Piqua Arts Council webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing-with-the-stars, or watch for their individual fundraiser opportunities. The full bios for each individual dancer can also be found on their webpage. Fundraising information can be found on the Piqua Arts Council Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/PiquaArtsCouncil.

The Piqua Arts Council gave a special thank you to this year’s sponsor, Hartzell Propeller, for helping to underwrite the expenses for the competition. For more information on how to vote, contact the Piqua Arts Council at 937-773-9630.