Minor revision for planned development OK’d

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — On Wednesday, the Troy Planning Commission approved a minor revision for the Troy Christian Schools Planned Development to add boulevards to the general plan.

Zoning Inspector Austin Eidemiller said, with the vacation of Arlington Avenue, it was determined improved traffic flow was needed for the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) and Troy Christian Schools. The addition of the boulevards will accommodate two southbound lanes on the vacated Arlington Avenue with the shifting of the northbound lane to the east due to an existing electric transformer.

“The boulevards will also provide for internal pedestrian connectivity to the APAC building to the two parking lots to the south,” Eidemiller said.

Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a Historic District application for the Overfield Tavern Museum, located 201 E. Water St., for temporary exterior alterations. Those alterations will remove siding from the west side, as well as white latex paint from the front and east facades, to enable a structural engineering analysis.

“The Overfield Tavern Museum conducted an architectural assessment report in 2019,” Eidemiller said. “The assessment report identified an accelerated rate of deterioration of the poplar siding located on the west elevation facing South Mulberry Street. Continued exposure of the hewn logs located on the south and east elevation has led to extensive dry rot that has made the building susceptible to insect damage.”

The museum, which was originally a log cabin built in 1808, has completed phase one of its revitalization efforts, which included the replacement of the wood shingle roof to an imitation wood shingle known as Enviroshake, which the Planning Commission previously approved in February 2020.

“The applicant is now proposing the removal of poplar siding on the west facade along South Mulberry Street and partial removal of the white latex paint on the front facade and east facades,” Eidemiller said.

The museum is seeking these changes in order to provide more accessibility to the structural engineer for a full inspection of the building. The inspection will lead to future recommendations for the building.

City staff recommended approval of the museum’s request with the following conditions:

• Overfield Tavern Museum will provide an update of the findings from the structural engineer by Dec. 21;

• This approval is not permitting the final design or material replacement of any elements of the building; and,

• The removal of the white latex paint is conducted using the gentlest method possible, following the Secretary of Interior Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

The Planning Commission also approved an application for a 10.3-square-foot wall sign to be installed at 224-226 S. Market St. Level MB Construction made the Historic District request on behalf of the owner Innisfree Enterprises.

The Planning Commission also approved another wall sign request for a 15-square-foot projection sign for 224 S. Market St.