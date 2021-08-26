Miami East football loses to Carlisle 35-7

CARLISLE — The Miami East football team was not without some positives on both sides of the ball.

But, the Vikings continue to work to put everything together after dropping to 0-2 with a 35-7 loss to Carlisle Thursday night.

“We are looking for a spark on offense,” Miami East coach Max Current said. “Defensively, I thought we played well in spurts. We just didn’t make some stops when we need to to get off the field.”

Miami East made a big play early in the game when Nick Shields recovered a fumble on the third play of the game to give East the ball on its own 37-yard line.

But, the Vikings couldn’t take advantage, going three-and-out.

Carlisle took over on its own 16 and went 84 yards to go up 8-0.

Talon Borders had runs of 32 and 20 yards on the drive and quarterback Kole Larison ran it in from 10 yards out. Borders ran for the two-point PAT.

East’s next drive ended with a 10-yard punt and Carlisle took over on the Vikings 33 and went the distance in three plays.

Larison started the drive with a 24-yard run and Brice Naylor ran it in from four yours out. The pass for PAT made it 16-0 after one quarter.

A Miami East fumble recovery stopped the one Carlisle drive in the second quarter and the two teams went to the locker room with it 16-0.

“We came up with a couple turnovers in the first half,” Current said. “But, we weren’t able to do anything with them.”

Miami East made a quarterback switch for the second half, with Brock Ritchea taking over and Austin Francis moving to running back.

“It wasn’t a change by design, it was and adjustment change,” Current said. “We just didn’t seem to have any rhythm on offense. This is our first year running a shot gun wing-T. Obviously, we still have some kinks to work out.”

Carlisle got an interception on the third play of the second half, but East settled down after that.

Carson Burney returned the interception to the Vikings 21 and two plays later, Larison found Grant Chaney for a 24-yard TD pass. The PAT was blocked, making it 22-0.

“That interception at the start of the half hurt,” Current said. “We gave them a couple of short fields tonight.”

East then put together a 56-yard drive, converting two fourth downs to get on the board.

First, on fourth-and-four from midfield, Ritchea Michael Hohenstein for a 13-yard gain.

On fourth and seven from the Carlisle 34, Dylan Williams got behind the Carlisle defense and Ritchea found him for a touchdown. Justin Roeth’s PAT kick made it 22-7.

“Their safety was cheating up on the play and we were able to take advantage of it,” Current said.

Borders added touchdown runs of 13 and 46 yards for the final margin, the first coming after Carlisle recovered a fumbled on East’s 25-yard line.

Derek Sprandel was 1-for-3 on PAT kicks for the Indians.

Borders finished with 181 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Naylor had 98 yards on 16 carries and Larison had 95 yards on 16 attempts.

“They only run a couple plays, but they do it well,” Current said. “They were exactly what we expected.”

Francis led Miami East with 39 yards on 14 carries and combined with Ritchea to complete six of 14 passes for 72 yards.

“We just have to keep working at it and getting better,” Current said.

The Vikings will look to break into the win column against Northwestern Friday night.