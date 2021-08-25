Wednesday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy golf team bounced back from Monday’s loss to Butler, defeating Fairborn 168-227 at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday.

“We were coming off a match where we didn’t play very well and it was great to see the way the kids responded,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizer said. “That was our lowest nine hole score of the year.”

Henry Johnson was medalist for Troy with a 40.

Other Trojan scores were Bryce Massingill 41, Luke Huber 43, Brayden Schwartz 44, Zane Huelsman 45 and John Kneisley 47.

“Henry (Johnston) just continues to play great,” Evilsizor said. “That was the way we were expecting Bryce (Massingill) to play from the start of the year, so hopefully that will continue. That was a good score for Luke Huber and Brayden Schwartz was solid.”

The win improved Troy to 3-2 in MVL play.

Milton-Union 193,

Carlisle 202

GERMANTOWN — The Milton-Union golf course picked up a win over Carlisle at Jamaica Run Golf Course.

Grady Vechazone was medalist with 42.

Other Bulldog scorers were Nathan Thompson 44, Colin Fogle 49, Tyler Leffew 58.

TENNIS

Celina 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a match with Celina.

In singles, Izzy King lost to Amy Hartings 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 10-6; Diya Patel lost to Whitney Jones 6-0, 6-0 and Lauren Hicks lost to Lauren Muhlencamp 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant lost to Kaylin Saunders and Michelle Elston 6-0, 6-0 and Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard lost to Audrey Albers and Lilley Black 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.