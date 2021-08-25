Tuesday Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volley team improved to 2-0 with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 win over Stebbins Tuesday.

“We continued with good serve receive and solid attacks but too many hitting errors (15) allowed Stebbins to be in the third set,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “Great to see many making important contributions during the match.”

Ashley Aselage had nine kills and six digs, while Alex Voisard had seven kills and nine digs.

Olivia Gustavson had eight kills and one block and Charlene Ballard had six kills and one block.

Hannah Wildermuth had 29 assists and one block and Alayna Trucksis had a block.

Alexa Mader had six digs, Eli McCormick had two assists and Scoti Hoskins had four aces.

Vandalia 3,

Piqua 1

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Vandalia-Butler Tuesday 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22.

“We fought hard until match point, but came up short against a tough opponent,” Piqua coach Jennifer Huelskamp said. “There was tremendous hustle by our athletes, our serve receive passing allowed us to run a strong offense, and we made several smart plays in crucial situations. Overall, we played well.”

Aubree Schrubb had 12 kills, two blocks and nine assists and Emily Baker had nine kills, three blocks and three aces.

Reagan Toopes had 20 digs and four aces, Abby Eller had 12 assists, Marissa Bragg had nine digs and Elizabeeth Copsey served three aces.

Covington 3,

Brookville 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Brookville 25-11, 29-31, 25-23, 25-17 Tuesday.

Taylor Kirker had 50 assists, three aces, one kill, 10 digs and two blocks, while Nigella Reck had 16 kills, three aces, three assists and six digs.

Lauren York had two aces, five kills, three assists and 10 digs, while Carlie Besecker had one ace, 16 kills, three blocks and eight digs.

Emmaline Kiser had four aces, 10 kills and two blocks and Kearsten Wiggins had one ace, three assists and 14 diggs.

Covington was coming off a 25-6, 25-13, 25-16 loss to Russia Saturday.

Newton 3,

Legacy Christian 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team defeated Legacy Christian 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 Tuesday.

Kaylee Deeter and Katelyn Walters had 14 points each and Ella Rapp dished out 16 assists.

GOLF

BOYS

Xenia 166,

Piqua 174

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team lost to Xenia 166-174 Tuesday at Echo Hills.

Piqua scores were Evan Hensler 38, Richard Price 41, Hunter Steinke 46, Sabastian Karabinis 49, Drew Hinkle 49 and Gabe Sloan 54.

Newton 169,

Preble Shawnee 188

CAMDEN — The Newton boys golf team defeated Preble Shawnee 169-188.

Newton scores were Aaron Colvin 40, Chandler Peters 42, Hudson Montgomery 42, Quinn Peters 45, Brady Downing 46, Noah Tullis 47.

Newton was coming off a 183-192 win over National Trail.

Newton scores were Montgomery 43, Chandler Peters 46, Quinn Peters 46, Colvin 48, Tullis 48, Ty Schauer 57.

SOCCER

BOYS

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team blanked Stebbins 3-0 Tuesday.

Caleb Ranson had one goal and one assist and Drew Harshbarger and Keaton Jackson both scored goals.

Jackson Kleather and Jordan Subert both had assists.

Michael Jergens had three saves and Collin Hanrahan had two.

Vandalia 11,

Piqua 3

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team lost to Vandalia-Butler 11-3 Tuesday night.

Dezmond Warner had two goals and Nathan Buecker had one goal and one assist.

Drew Hohlbein and Landon Lawson both had assists.

Josh Heath had 15 saves and Kamden Davison had nine.

Bethel 2,

Catholic Central 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team defeated Catholic Central 2-0 Tuesday.

” It was a very warm evening that turned into a very counter attack ladened game,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We created a good deal of opportunities but could not finish them off. “Catholic’s goalkeeper played well and made some great saves to keep the game close. Proud of the way the guys responded tonight and fought hard through the conditions.”

Jace Houk and Casey Keesee had the goals for Bethel 2-0.

Ethan Tallmadge and Matt Smith had the assists.

Milton-Union 4,

Valley View 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit to get the win.

Landon Bechtol had two goals and one assist and Mason Grudich had one goal and one assist.

Luke Daum had a goal and Nathan Barker had an assist.

TENNIS

Milton-Union 5,

Greeneview 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team defeated Greeneview 5-0.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Coate won 6-0, 6-0 and Maggie Black won by forfeit.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton won 6-1, 6-2 and Corinne Tiernan and Amelia Black won 6-0, 6-0.