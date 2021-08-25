Troy girls soccer cruises to win over Greenville

TROY — It was the opposite end of the spectrum for coach Michael Rasey and the Troy girls soccer team Wednesday.

After a 6-0 loss to Centerville to open the season Monday, Troy took an 11-0 lead at halftime and went on to a 13-0 win over Greenville Wednesday in the MVL opener.

“Centerville is one of the best teams in the state,” Rasey said. “We traditionally have done well against Greenville. But, you still have to come out and play well.”

And the Lady Trojans did that in a big way Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Maddie Brewer had a hat trick in the early going as Troy took a 5-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

“I was really happy with the way we came out and responded (after the loss) right away,” Rasey said. “That is one of the things we talked about before the game, playing our brand of soccer.”

And Rasey was not surprised by Brewer’s performance.

“I think the had a hat trick in the first four minutes,” he said. “That will be the first of many goals for her this season. She is a really talented player.”

Eva Raskay started the scoring off an assist from Brewer just 1:44 into the game.

Then Brewer added a hat trick in a four-minute span.

Maddison Manson, Kendra Kovacs and Raskay had the assists.

Skylar Davis then added a goal on a penalty kick to make it 5-0 with 33:52 remaining in the half.

“I don’t know how many goals we scored in the first five minutes,” Rasey said. “But, it was enough to put the game away. I was really happy with the way the girls came out and responded.”

Kara Steinke followed with a bomb from 45 yards out to make it 6-0.

Chloe Fecher scored the first of her three goals off an assist from Haley Horgan.

Harvey had an unassisted goal, Leah Harnish scored off an assist from Brewer, Manson scored off an assist from Fecher and Fecher capped the first half scoring on an assist from Claire Tibbitts to make it 11-0 at the break.

In the second half, Troy worked on possession.

“We were doing some different things to work on possession,” Rasey said. “We were working on crosses and one touches and two touches.”

Fecher would get a goal on assist from Harnish and Taiah Higbee would score on an assist from Horgan.

Troy will be back in action Monday at Monroe.