Area briefs

Road closure

MIAMI COUNTY — Alcony-Conover Road will be closed between Peterson Road and Troy-Urbana Road through Aug. 27 for culvert repairs.

Cattleman’s lunch planned

TROY — The Miami County Cattleman’s Association invites the public to Lunch on the Lawn a the Miami County Fairgrounds on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be a drive-thru style lunch. The meals offered include a ribeye sandwich meal for $10, a hamburger sandwich meal for $7, and all beef hotdog meal for $5. All meals include sandwich, chips, cookies, and pop or water.

American Pride Concert Announced

TROY — As part of the upcoming 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, the city of Troy will host a concert on West Main Street on Sept. 10, in conjunction with the Miami County Commissioners, Miami County Veteran’s Services, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

American Pride will perform near the intersection of W. Main and Cherry streets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. American Pride, a Southern Gospel quartet, is billed as a tribute band that captures the true authenticity of The Statler Brothers sound.

West Main will be closed for the 9/11 Mobile Exhibit.

For more information on the upcoming 9/11 Mobile Exhibit, visit www.tunnel2towers.org.

New fall classes begin Sept. 2 at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce that fall classes will begin Sept. 2. The Hayner and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, dance including its most popular ballet and ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, and several classes just for kids.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit its website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

Banquet planned

TROY — Miami County Pheasants Forever will be holding a Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Their Annual Fall Banquet will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. A Single Ticket of $50 includes dinner and a one-year PF membership. A Couples Ticket of $70 includes two dinner tickets and a one-year PF membership. Youth tickets of $5 includes dinner and one Whistler Membership per household, which is a $15 value. Those under 3 years old are free.

To learn more about the banquet, ticket prices, or to RSVP, contact them at randolphkirchner@yahoo.com Or call Randy at 937-214-3883 You can also purchase tickets online at https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Annual-Miami-County-Pf-Banquet-51679.

Participants who purchase their tickets by Sept. 30 will be entered into an early bird drawing to win a $300 gift card to Olde English Outfitters.