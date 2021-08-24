Troy volleyball wins season opener

TROY — It was what you would expect from the opening volleyball match of the season.

While, there were some signs of nervousness and some correctable mistakes, the Troy volleyball team was in control from the start Tuesday, cruising to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 win over Greenville in MVL action.

“You have kids playing their first varsity volleyball match,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “You have seniors playing their first match of the season for the last time. So, you are always going to have some nervousness and things like that.”

In the first set, Brynn Siler served two aces and a service winner to help Troy take a 13-8 lead.

Morgan Kasier would add two aces to make it 19-11 and kills by Macie Taylor and Anna Boezi helped finish off the set.

“I think at one point, Greenville had 13 points and we had seven missed serves and three hitting errors, so that is something we have to work on for when we play some of the tough matches we have coming up in a couple weeks,” Owen said.

In the second set, Ellie Fogarty had a kill on Boezi’s serve to make it 11-6 and Taylor had a kill for a sideout to send Kaiser to the service line at 12-8.

She served five straight points, including two aces, to make it 17-8 and maintained control from there.

In the third set, Troy found itself in an early 6-1 hole, before a Taylor kill for a sideout.

With Troy trailing 7-4, Fogarty served seven straight points, including two aces and a kill by Siler.

“We had a couple different girls that stepped up from the service line,” Owen said. “It was a good thing, because we missed a lot of serves tonight.”

Troy never let up, outscoring Greenville 24-8 after the slow start to finish off the match.

Lauren Rice served the final three points, with Boezi finishing the match off with a block.

“There are definitely some things we need to work on,” Owen said. “But, it is always good to get that first match in.”

Troy will be back in action Thursday, traveling to West Carrollton.