Troy Main Street to host Chocolate Walk

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Friday, Sept. 3, will be a very “sweet” night in downtown Troy as Troy Main Street hosts its fifth annual Chocolate Walk.

“We are looking forward to hosting this event again,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Participants will enjoy an evening perusing downtown stores while collecting an array of chocolate treats.”

Thirty-eight downtown businesses will participate in the event and will offer chocolate items such as assorted handmade chocolates, cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries, and more. While many chocolate items are edible, some are chocolate themed. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling the Troy Main Street office at 937-339-5455.

“Each year tickets for the event have sold out so it’s important that people purchase their tickets quickly, “ Keller stated. There are 200 tickets are available for purchase, she said.

The Chocolate Walk will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3rd. There will also be a concert that evening featuring Shannon Clark & The Sugar. The concert will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza.

“Our hope is that people will stay for the concert after collecting all their chocolate items,” said Keller. Participants will be given a specific starting point in order to avoid any mass gathering and to allow for social distancing. Once tickets have been purchased, participants will be scheduled for a time to pick up their tickets in the Troy Main Street office before the event.

Troy Main Street thanked event sponsors who make First Friday events possible. They are Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center, GNB Banking Centers, Level MB Construction, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Conagra Brands, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Park National Bank, Peak Foods, and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.