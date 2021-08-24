Transit Dept. seeks bids for service

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners set the date of Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1:35 p.m., to receive sealed proposals for the operation and maintenance of the Miami County Transit System. Bids will be received at the Safety Building, 201 W. Main St.

An optional pre-proposal conference will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., at Miami County Transit, 2036 N. County Road 25A.

According to Transportation Manager Sarah Baker, the Transit Department seeks proposals for contracts on a three-year basis, with the option for extension each year. Since 2009, Miami County’s transit operations and maintenance has been handled by First Transit.

The following items were also approved during Tuesday’s commission meeting:

• To set the date of Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, to receive and open bids for electronic payment processing services for the Miami County Probate Court, Miami County Auditor, Miami County Animal Shelter, Miami County Public Transit and Miami County Board of Elections.

• Authorization for a 30-day extension of the Emergency Paid Sick Leave policy in the Commissioners Personnel Policy Manual through Sept. 30, 2021.

• Authorization for a Title IV-E contract with the Miami County Juvenile Court and Michael’s Resource and Treatment Center, of Greenville, for the provision of placement and related services specified in each Individual Child Care Agreement for children in the care and custody of the Title IV-E agency (Miami County Juvenile Court). The effective date is Aug. 12, 2021, through Aug. 11, 2023. Costs are set in the individual child plans executed at the time of placement on behalf of a specific child in the care and custody of the Title IV-E agency.

• Authorization for a change order to the agreement with Ray Hensley Inc. for the engineer’s 2021 Chip Seal Program, for a deduction of $3,814.87 due to a change in square yards quantity. The total contract amount is now $217,488.65.