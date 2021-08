Bob Graeser wrangles the first-place duck in Saturday’s annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. The annual fundraiser saw more than 1,800 ducks participate. This year’s fastest duck was purchased by French Oil. Second place went to a duck purchased by Mike and Pam Brookhart. Third place was Nancy Luce’s duck. For a complete list of this year’s winning ducks, please visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com.