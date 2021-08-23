Troy City Schools announces early dismissals

Staff reports

TROY — Troy City Schools announced on Monday that the district will be having early dismissals for Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures.

Due to the predicted high temperatures/high heat indexes for Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Troy City Schools will be dismissing two hours early on both of these days.

The district stated it will continue to monitor the situation and, should it be necessary, make a decision for Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27, at a later time.