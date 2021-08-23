Saturday Fall Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Troy girls tennis team tied for sixth at the Schroeder Invitational tennis tournament Saturday.

At first singles, Elizabeth Niemi finished eighth.

She lost to Northwestern 8-1, C-J 8-2 and Sidney 8-2.

At second singles, Esha Patel finished seventh.

She lost to Tippecanoe 8-3, Wapakoneta 8-4 and beat Sidney 8-1.

At third singles, Josie Romick finished fourth.

She defeated Sidney 8-1 and lost to to Northwestern 8-0 and Wapakoneta 8-4.

At first doubles, Madailein Logan Taima Rajab finished second.

They defeated Butler 8-2 and C-J 8-1, before losing to Tippecanoe 8-0.

At second doubles, Casey Rogers and Mio Yasuda finished third.

They beat Butler 8-4, lost to Wapakoneta 8-2 and defeated C-J 8-3.

Lehman takes

fourth in tourney

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team finished fourth at the Van Wert tournament Saturday.

“It was a good tournament for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They handled the heat very well in a long day of tennis and they also continued to conduct themselves with class. They are very fair with the score and line calls and exhibit good sportsmanship win or lose.

In first singles, Taylor Reinke tied for fifth. She lost to St. Marys 8-2 and Lima Senior 8-3.

In second singles, Mary Lins finished fifth.

She beat Defiance Ayersville 8-4, lost to St. Marys 8-4 and lost to Elida 8-2.

At third singles Lilly Williams finished third.

She lost 8-7 to Van Wert, beat Defiance Ayersville and Wauseon 8-0 and St. Marys 8-4.

“Taylor Reinke played well against two very good players. She has made the jump from first doubles to first singles and her willingness to do it has been very important to our success as a team. Mary broke through for her first win this season and Lilly continued to be very strong mentally in coming back to finish third after a close first round loss. She is tied with Macie with the team lead in individual wins at nine.”

Elizabeth Jock and Macie Verdier finished third at first doubles.

The beat Lima Senior 8-2, lost to St. Marys 8-2, beat Elida 8-5 and Van Wert 8-4.

Madi Gleason and Emma Covault finished fourth at second doubles.

They lost to Elida 8-4, beat Wauseon 8-0 and lost to Van Wert 8-3.

“Elizabeth Jock stepped in with Macie at first doubles and had a nice tourney,” Ungericht said. “She has really improved since last year and gives us much needed depth. Madi made her first varsity appearance this season after being out with an illness and played well with Emma at second doubles. We have a very deep, experienced team this season. We are off to a 3-1 start with two good showings at tourneys.”

SOCCER

BOYS

Bethel 4,

Eaton 0

TIPP CITY — Bethel opened the season with a 4-0 win over Eaton.

“It was good to get the first game under our belt,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We moved the ball through the middle and then got it into the slots real well. We could have finished better, but created very good opportunities.”

Jace Houk had two goals and one assist and Casey Keese had one goal and one assist.

Kyle Brueckman scored a goal and Nolan Flomerfelt had an assist.

Miami East 3,

Botkins 3

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team tied Botkins 3-3 Saturday.

Caleb Stones, Logan McEldowney and Ethan Paulus scored the goals and Dylan Barnes, Tadyn Gross and Colin McEldowney had the assists.

WLS 2,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team lost 2-1 to West Liberty-Salem Saturday.

Marti Prtabella scored the goal off a Brandon Jones assists.

Ryan Armstrong had six saves.

Milton-Union 1,

Kenton Ridge 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team tied Kenton Ridge 1-1 Saturday.

Landon Bechtol had the Bulldogs goal off an assist from Carson Brown.

GIRLS

Milton-Union 1,

Dayton Christian 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team opened the season with a 1-1 tie.

Ava Berberich had the Bulldogs goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Newton 3,

Troy Christian 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team opened the season with a 25-14, 17-25, 25-15, 25-16 win over Troy Christian.

Bella Hall served Newton to a 10-0 lead in the first set.

After dropping the second set, the Lady Indians quickly got the momentum back.

Houston 3,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team got off to a slow start and never recovered Saturday.

The Railroaders lost to Houston 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15.