Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 16

THEFT: Gyna Gibson, 37, of Troy, was located after allegedly shoplifting from The Buckle, 987 E. Ash St. Gibson was charged with theft, as well as obstructing official business, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: William Hall Jr., 35, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: Sheri Russell, 40, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant following a traffic stop and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Aug. 18

THEFT: Tammy Fleming, 47, of Piqua, was arrested for theft from Sunoco, 8855 N. County Road 25A. Fleming was also charged with probation/parole violation.

WARRANT: Complainant advised a male appeared to be under the influence walking down the sidewalk. Austin Schwartz, 25, of Piqua, was located and arrested for an active warrant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of a CPO violation. Eric Smith, 41, of Piqua, was incarcerated on the CPO violation, as well as criminal damaging/endangering, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business.

Aug. 19

HARASSMENT: Complainant advised his ex-wife was still harassing him over text message after being warned by another officer earlier in the day. Female refused to answer the phone or door for other agency. Latrisha McGhee, 37, of Dayton, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Caller reported an intoxicated male urinating on himself and in yards. Male was also seen stumbling into the roadway. Robin Miller, 59, of Piqua, was located and charged with disorderly conduct.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officer responded to a call at Apex Aluminum, 8877 Sherry Drive, around 10:45 a.m. in reference to a welfare check on a male. Male was located and found to have been smoking meth. Jeremy Treon, 49, of Newton Township, was transported to the hospital and charged for drug paraphernalia.