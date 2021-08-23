Monday Fall Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy golf team got a great round from Henry Johnston.

But, it wasn’t enough in a 160-172 loss to Vandalia-Butler on the front nine at Troy Country Club.

Johnston led all golfers with a one-over par 35 on the front nine.

“Henry (Johnston) had two birdies,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “He only had one bad hole. He was lights out. But, Vandalia is a good team. The rest of the guys have to do better than that.”

Other Troy scores were Brayden Schwartz 45, John Kneisley 46, Luke Huber 46, Bryce Massingill 47 and Zane Huelsman 48.

Milton 193,

Bethel 209

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team defeated Bethel 193-209 Monday at Homestead Golf Course in TRC action.

Milton-Union’s Nathan Thompson was medalist with 45.

Other Bulldog scores were Grady Vechazone 48, Colin Fogle 49, Tyler Leffew 51.

Bethel scorers include Zach Smith 48 Kyle Brueckman 52, Benn Sonnanstine 52, Steven Brady 57.

GIRLS

Miami East 198,

Bethel 206

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team topped Bethel 198-206 on the back nine at Lakeland Golf Course.

Miami East’s Olivia Patton and Bethel’s Kerrigan Calhoun shared medalist honors with 47.

Other Miami East scores were Gretchen Stevens 48, Abby Goodwin 48, Taylor Godsey 55, Addison Jennings 60 and Olivia Shaffer 65.

Other Bethel scores were Grace Bennett 49, Paige Kearns 54, Kaylee Brookhart 56, Aly Bird 65 and Abby Stratton 66.

TENNIS

Northmont 4,

Troy 1

CLAYTON — The Troy girls tennis team lost to Northmont 4-1.

In singles, Liz Niemi lost to Lily Broswell 6-2, 6-0; Esha Patel lost to Kelsey 6-3, 6-1; and Josie Romick defeated Anabella Sullivan 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-1 retired.

In doubles, Madeilen Logan and Taima Rajab lost to Ada Haley and Mariah Berigord 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 and Casey Rogers and Mio Yasuda lost to Lex Mitchell and Chikodi Ibe 6-7 (4), 6-3, 12-10.

Piqua 3,

Stivers 2

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team edged Stebbins 3-2 Monday.

In singles, Izzy King lost to Ashly Edwards 6-2, 6-0; Diya Patel lost o Ayanna Alexander 6-0, 6-3; and Lauren Hicks defeated Casana Lawrence 6-0, 4-0 retired.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant defeated Vanessa Maya Soberanes and Madely Manning 6-0, 6-0; and Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard defeated Ciara Saunier and Mea Richards 6-4, 6-1.

Lehman 3,

Northridge 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team improved to 4-1 with a 3-2 win over Northridge.

“That is three wins in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “That is the first time that has happened in the seven years I have been coaching the team. It was a good team win for us in very hot conditions. Their one and two singles are very good players.”

In singles,Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0; Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-1 and Lilly Williams won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver won 6-1, 6-0 and Emma Covault and Elizabeth Jock won 6-0, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Kenton Ridge 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team opened the season with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 win over Kenton Ridge.

“Good serve receive, a solid block on the pins and lots of quick attacks definded the match for us,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “The only time we trailed was in set three at 4-7 and 6-8, but after that we took off. The team was very energetic — going after everything and made very few errors.”

Ashley Aselage led a balanced attack with eight kills.

Alex Voisard had five kills, 12 digs and three aces, while Alexa Mader had four kills, five blocks and 11 digs.

Olivia Gustavson had four kills and three blocks and Hannah Wildermuth had four blocks and 23 assists.

Scoti Hoskins had six digs and Cami Gingerich served two aces.

Bradford 3,

Cedarville 2

CEDARVILLE — The Bradford volleyball team outlasted Cedarville 14-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9.

Bradford plays in the Greenville Federal Invitational Saturday.

Franklin 3,

Milton-Union 2

FRANKLIN — The Milton-Union volleyball team lost to Franklin 26-24, 17-25, 14-25, 26-24, 15-12 Monday night.

On Saturday, Milton went 1-2 in the Dixie Classic.

The Bulldogs lost to Twin Valley South 25-13, 23-25, 25-20; defeated Northridge 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 and lost to Madison 26-24, 25-16.