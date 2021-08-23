Keeping drivers safe

Trooper Darriontea Stewart of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol works a Sobriety Checkpoint in Piqua on Saturday evening. Stewart, along with several additional troopers from OSP and Piqua police officers worked the checkpoint as part of the ongoing Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the highways. The campaign is funded by grants from both state and federal funds. According to Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, some 175 vehicles were checked and there were zero DUI arrests.