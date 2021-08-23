FFA Chapters coordinate General Livestock Judging Contest

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Several exhibitors at the 2021 Miami County Junior Fair participated in the General Livestock Judging Contest. The event was coordinated by the FFA Chapters in Miami County and officiated by Kristen Rappold and Travis Durst.

The winning senior division team was Miami East FFA. Team members were Lauren Wright, Adam Bensman, Issac Beal and Dustin Winner. The second place team, “Beauties of the Barn,” consisted of Keira Kirby, Logan Phillips, Katie Paulus, and Maryn Gross. The third place team, “Team Fluffy Cow,” members were Katelyn Hall, Brock Lyons, Trenton Havenar, and Karissa King.

The highest placing individual in the senior division was Asher Long. Second was Lauren Wright. Third was Adam Bensman. Fourth was Isaac Beal. Fifth was Keira Kirby.

The winning junior division team were team was “Pig Royalty” with members Bella Batdorf, Tessa Lyons, Cassidy Iddings, and Elyza Long. The second place team, “Team No Name,” consisted of Kyle Wright, Carter Leiss, and Gunner Palivec. The third place team was “The Dream Team” consisting of Ranger Selvidge, Caiden Hollingsworth, and Kendale Adams.

The highest placing individual in the junior division was Cassidy Iddings. Second was Klara Black. Third was Gunner Palivec. Fourth was Elyza Long. Fifth was Caiden Hollingsworth.