Coate, Troy girls win at Lost Creek Invitational

TROY — Braden Coate and the Troy girls cross country team came out winners Monday at the Lost Creek Invitational 3,000 meter race.

Coate led Troy to a second-place finish, winning by almost seven seconds in a time of 9:57.9.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Will Schaefer, 5, 10:14.4; Matthew Spayde, 7, 10:28.2; Kyle McCord, 15, 10:59.5; Cooper Gambrell, 21, 11:07.0; Luke Plaisier, 26, 11:19.2; and Andrew Oates, 55, 12:26.5.

Piqua finished fourth.

The Indians top seven included Nolan Campbell, 12, 10:49.6; Noah Burg, 13, 10:53.7; Jesse Furman, 17, 11:03.8; Paul Hinds, 19, 11:04.3; Ty Pettus, 23, 11:14.2; Braden Holtvogt, 34, 11:38.6; and Tommy Grise, 42, 11:55.6.

Milton-Union finished sixth.

Bulldog runners included Kyle Bostick, 18, 11:04.0; Eric Trittschuh, 24, 11:15.2; Jacob Grube, 35, 11:40.0; John Ritchey, 46, 12:12.4; Collin Thomas, 54, 12:25.8; Liam Hartley, 86, 13:29.3 and Austin Shoemaker, 13:35.0.

Troy girls won the team title, scoring 50 points while Springfield Shawnee was second with 66.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 5, 12:47.8; Emma Kennett, 8, 13:14.9; Ashley Kyle, 10, 13:21.6; Kiley Kitta, 13, 13:45.6; Claire Harju, 14, 13:46.2; Ashleigh Nosker, 18, 14:00.9 and Morgan Maxwell, 27, 14:24.1.

Milton-Union finished fourth.

The Bulldogs runners included Maddie Stasiak, 4, 12:45.0; Savanna Smith, 11, 13:32.9; Ty Parsons, 21, 14:07.5; Karlee Thomas, 31, 14:33.5; Magnolia Black, 40, 15:02.3; Madison Coate, 44, 15:14.3; and Marissa Twentier, 101, 18:56.3.

Piqua finished eighth.

The Lady Indians top seven were Cassie Schrubb, 3, 12:30.8; Isabella Murray, 49, 15:27.5; Abby Lambert, 59, 15:59.3; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 64, 16:07.3; Miranda Sweetman, 73, 16:55.5; Lucy Weiss, 74, 16:56.3; and Alyssa Arthur, 83, 17:44.5.

Troy Christian finished 11th.

The Lady Eagles runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 51, 15:35.2; Annaliese Erdahl, 75, 17:10.3; Alaina Rogers, 79, 17:22.1; Gwen Harris, 80, 17:22.3; Cailyn Dickey, 102, 18:57.0; and Cheyanna Cullen, 121, 21:47.0.